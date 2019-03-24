BRAWLEY (DeBoo), Pamelia Jane 89 of New Paris, Ohio entered eternity on March 21, 2019. She was born March 19, 1930 in Cooper, Texas to Carl and Ellie DeBoo and settled in New Paris in 1940. Jane was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where she played keyboards for over 70 years and also attended First Universalist of Eldorado. Her 70 years as a member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority included serving on the committee that built the County home in the 1960's. She instigated nutrition work in Haiti in the early 1990's. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years: Paul J. Brawley in 2007 as well as her two brothers, Paul and Robert. She is survived by two daughters: Kathy P. Brawley and Kay (Randy) Johnson; 4+ grandchildren: Scott (Tina) Johnson of McClellanville, SC, Kari (Josh) Dunbar, Eaton, Ohio, Natalie Brawley, New Paris, OH; and Emmanuel Mareus of Limbe, Haiti; 8 great grandchildren: Jackson and Lucy Johnson; Michael, Gabriel, Colin and Rebekah Dunbar and Jane and Breiner Mareus; lots of nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. She loved family gatherings, travel, reading, working at the New Paris Food Bank and was well known for her pies, brownies and cherry chocolate cake. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday March 24, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home 109 West Main Street New Paris, Ohio. A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM Monday March 25, 2019 family receiving friends on hour prior to the service at St. Paul United Methodist Church 301 E Main St, New Paris, OH with Rev. Bret Widman officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Reliv Kalogris Foundation 136 Chesterfield Industrial Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63005 https://www.relivkalogrisfoundation.org or New Paris Food Pantry 301 E Main St, New Paris, OH 45347. Condolences may be sent to at www.barnesfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary