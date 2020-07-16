1/
Paris THOMPSON
THOMPSON, Paris Paris Thompson, age 35 of Hamilton, passed away on July 13, 2020, as the result of a tragic accident. She is survived by her parents, Mike and Kim Sanchez and Jeff Hibbard; companion, Douglas Embry; children, Aiden, Briana, and Aubrey Gregory; siblings, Michael Zeller, Nicole Hibbard, Summer Aschenbach, and April Aschenbach. Preceded in death by her brother, Mark Hibbard; grandfathers, Elmer Thompson and James Hibbard. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
17
Service
07:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
