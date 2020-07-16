THOMPSON, Paris Paris Thompson, age 35 of Hamilton, passed away on July 13, 2020, as the result of a tragic accident. She is survived by her parents, Mike and Kim Sanchez and Jeff Hibbard; companion, Douglas Embry; children, Aiden, Briana, and Aubrey Gregory; siblings, Michael Zeller, Nicole Hibbard, Summer Aschenbach, and April Aschenbach. Preceded in death by her brother, Mark Hibbard; grandfathers, Elmer Thompson and James Hibbard. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com