WOODSON, Paris Ian 40, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, in his home. He was born on October 25, 1978, in Orange, New Jersey, the son of David W. Woodson and Juanita (Boyd) Jenkins. Paris loved life, family and his friends. He worked at Rittal for 15 years and enjoyed craft beer and won awards for his homemade brew. Paris also liked cooking and grilling, smoking meat and was an avid New York Giants fan. He is survived by his wife, Hana (Wiegel) Woodson, his beloved daughter, Arya Woodson, siblings: twin sister, Frances Langston, N. Jesse Powell, Sonya Walker, David Woodson Jr., and Alma Spragues; aunts and uncles: Deborah Boyd, M. Kay Boyd, and John Boyd Jr.; nieces and nephews: Jalen, Halaya, Nadir, Anesia and Natalia; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where a Celebration of Life service will be on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nationwide Children's Hospital NICU. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019