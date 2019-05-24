|
|
BERRY, Pat 79, of Miamisburg, formerly of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Norbert C. Berry in 2000. Survived by her sister, Kathleen Dwyer, many cousins & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the mass, at the church. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2019