BETZ, Pat L. Of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1939 to the late Ruford and Beryl {Williams} Rader. Pat married Gene C. Betz in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1995. She was an active member of her church and loved to spend time with her family and friends. Pat loved helping those in need, was very giving, and loved Jesus. She is survived by her children; Gary (Jennifer), Gene, Jr., Brian (Kelly), Sherry (Praxedis); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; siblings Barb (Junior), Phyllis, Hazel, and Harold; special friends, the Cavins; and many great friends. Pat was preceded in death by her daughter Kim and her brother Jess. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9am until 11am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow on Monday at 11am at the funeral home, with Pastor Sonny Hurd officiating. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary