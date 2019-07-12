HUTCHINGS, Pat Was born January 29th, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to Bert and Mae Hutchings. She always said she was born in Ohio and wanted to die in Ohio. She got her wish on June 28, 2019 at the age of 88 1/2 years, when she peacefully passed away in the beautiful and serene . While living in Dayton, Pat worked for many years as an executive secretary for Firestone Tire. Once retired, she spent her time pursuing her various passions which included the stock market, cars, the Bengals football team, her public library, an afternoon of playing the slot machines, many kinds of sweets (chocolate bark and key lime pie were favorites) and staying abreast of new technologies. Pat moved from Dayton to Bethany Lutheran Village in Centerville where she lived independently for many years. Pat was predeceased by her only brother, Mac McCleary (Nan) and is survived by her nephew Bob McCleary (Sedate), nieces Buff Smith (Richard) and Suzy Dina (Vince), 2 great-nieces, Nicole Smith (Guy Marchildon), Elaine Esteban (Jason) and 5 great-great-nieces and nephews; Noah, Anik, Miro, Mobi and Claire. She was an amazing lady: funny, well informed and generous to her family and various charities. Please toast here memory with a glass of Jim Beam Bourbon and 7-up or by donating to . She will be missed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 12, 2019