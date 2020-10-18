1/1
Pat QUINN
QUINN, Pat Age 73, of Dayton, passed away October 13, 2020. He was born November 26, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio. Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Golden Quinn Chenoweth; and father, James K. Quinn. Pat is survived by his sisters: Colleen Wegley (Rick Rhodes) and Toni and Randy Thomas; 4 nieces and nephews and their spouses; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; many other family members and friends. Pat enjoyed family gatherings, all desserts, and playing Bocce ball and bowling with friends from Special Olympics. Pat loved Big Band music and singing to Frank Sinatra. The stories he most often recounted were those about the German shepherds he'd grown up with. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Pat's memory to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, OH 45417. To share a memory of Pat or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
