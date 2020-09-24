1/
Patricia ABNER
ABNER, Patricia E. Patricia E. Abner, age 69, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. She was born in Irvine, KY, on April 17, 1951, to the late Anna Mae (King) and Raymond Roberts, Sr. She was a member of Full Gospel Outreach Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Abner. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James H. Abner; her sons, Jamie (Stephanie) Abner and Gary Abner; 7 grandchildren: Megan (Zach) Smith, Michael Abner, Mikayla Abner, Tito Harrison, Darin Abner, Justin Abner and Cody (Ashley) Abner; her great-granddaughter, Lorelei Abner ~ plus one great-grandson on the way; her brother, Raymond (Trish) Roberts, Jr.; her sister, Vickie Boggs; numerous nieces and nephews; and all her baby boys and baby girls. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020, at Full Gospel Outreach Church, 6898 Middletown-Germantown Rd., Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, with Pastor James Maggard officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Full Gospel Outreach Church
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Full Gospel Outreach Church
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Pat was our neighbor in Germantown in the 70’s. We’re so sorry to hear of her passing. Prayers for peace and comfort to all her family.
Sincerely, Deborah and Fred Cubberly
Deborah Cubberly
Neighbor
September 23, 2020
We all loved her she was a loving, kind, friendly, person to have known she will be missed.
Shirley,Patty,Janet,kozack Carriers
September 23, 2020
We will surely miss Pat. We're praying for you all ❤. She was a hoot to be around. Jamie, Stephanie, Megan, Mikey, Makayla, and Tito. We are sending love and hugs to you all.
Thank you for sharing Pat with all of us baby girls, & baby boys. God bless you all and comfort you all like only he can.
Elizabeth Irvin
