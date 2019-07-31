|
|
ADKINS, Patricia "Pat" Age 69, of Liberty Township, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 25, 1949 to the late Clarence and Pauline {Hardin} Schmidt. Pat received her Associate's Degree and worked as a Medical Technologist for 40 years, before retiring from Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She enjoyed attending and participating at Bethany Baptist Church, and was an avid Cincinnati sports fan. Pat loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Joe Adkins; children Nickolas (Amy), Brittany (Justin); grandchildren Maxwell, Carter, Noah, Noelle; stepchildren Scott and Beth (Kevin); step grandchildren Derek, Clara, Carty, and Zach. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11am at the Bethany Baptist Church, 6049 Yankee Road, Liberty Township, Ohio 45044. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, PO Box 18146, Fairfield, Ohio 45018 and can also be made online at https://nuxhallmiracleleague.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 31, 2019