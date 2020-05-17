|
|
ANDERSON, Patricia Ann 91, of Springfield, passed away May 14, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 18, 1929 in Owosso, Michigan, the daughter of Earl J. and Gertrude (Ware) Forrest Sr. Mrs. Anderson was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a member of N.A.R.F.E. and was an avid reader. Patricia was retried from W. P. A. F. B. where she worked in the National Air and Space Intelligence Agency. Survivors include three grandchildren; Dustin (Alicia) Anderson, Stacey (Kenny) Wolf and Kyle Anderson, two great grandsons; Dylan and Ezekiel, step- son; Darrell E. (Gail) Anderson Jr. a daughter in law; Brenda Zischler and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Darrel Eugene Anderson Sr. April 7, 2016, son; Scott Allen Anderson, brother; Earl J. Forrest Jr., sister; Beverly Jean Mason and her parents. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020