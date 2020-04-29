|
ARNO, Patricia L. Age 75, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Middletown on September 25, 1944, the daughter of William H and Nellie M (Young) Walker. Pat was a graduate of Springboro High School. On April 30, 1966 she was united in marriage to Daniel J. Arno. Pat is survived by her children, Victoria L. (Bill) Price, Daniel A. (Marcia) Arno, Joseph M. Arno, Charles (Ruth) Arno and Douglas (Janae) Arno; grandchildren, Billy (Davina) Price, Kristin (Dylan) Klock, Zach Arno, Nick Arno, Wyatt Arno, Whitley Arno, Brody Arno, Maggie Arno, Hope Arno, Charlie Arno, Savannah (Kyle) Klee, Chloe Arno, Victoria Arno, Josephine Arno, William Arno and Annabelle Arno; great grandchildren, Taylor Lawless, Oliver Knock, Archer Klock and Remmie Jo Price; brother, Tom Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 51 years, Dan Arno; son, Peter A. Arno; granddaughter, Beatrice Arno; brother, Ed Walker and two sisters, Frances Hagwood and Betty Steele. Due to pandemic concerns, services will be announced at a future date.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2020