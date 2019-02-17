Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Patricia Aydelott Obituary
AYDELOTT, Patricia A. "Pat" 84, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Pat was born on February 17, 1934 in Nashville, TN, to the late Edward and Artie (nee Krotzer) Campbell. She grew up with her 8 siblings in Dayton, OH and attended Julienne High School. Pat worked for many years as a title clerk for both Shannon Buick and Voss Chevrolet. Throughout her life she was an avid supporter and life time member of VFW 2800 Auxillary, as well as a member of the Milton Athletic Club and the Red Hat Society. Pat was a bowler and card player for many years, but her true passion was baking. She was well known for her homemade carrot cakes, and frequently donated her cakes to various charitable causes. Pat was a charismatic people-person, who never met a stranger, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Pat is preceded in death by her loving companion, Roscoe Marah; husband, Dennis Aydelott; and 7 of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Matthew Valiquette, Lynne Dean, Lawrence (Stacy) Valiquette, Charles Valiquette; daughter-in-law, Amy Gimmison; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Campbell; and numerous extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12pm, on Saturday February 23, 2019, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering 45429, with a visitation being held from 11-12pm. Inurnment at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shriner's Burn Hospital for Children, or a Veteran . The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice as well Angels Among Us for the exceptional care they provided for Pat. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019
