Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Patricia Baker Obituary
BAKER, Patricia L. 84, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2019 at . Born July 27, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the eldest daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Stoops) Lane. Patricia married the love of her life, Kenneth "Ken" Baker in 1952. Together, they raised 4 children. She worked at the Marianist Mission until her retirement in 1997. Patricia loved to sing, dance, play cards, collect marbles, and play with her grandchildren. Patricia is survived by 2 of her sons; Gary (Pam) Baker of Maryville, Tennessee, Steve Baker of Dayton, and her daughter, Karen (Tim) Gatzulis of Dayton. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 5 nieces and nephews and countless other loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister and best friend, Shirley (Lane) Binoeder, her husband of 65 years, Kenneth "Ken" Baker, and her son, Chris T. Baker. Services will be held on Thursday, July 11th, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10 am and the service starting at 11 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in Patricia's memory. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019
