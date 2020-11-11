BERNING, Patricia S.
Age 50 of Springboro, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Patricia was preceded by her parents, Bernard and
Marilyn Mahle. She is survived by her husband, Gary; two sons Tyler and Spencer; two sisters Debbie Wright, Cindy
Hendrickson; three brothers Andy Mahle, Dan Mahle, Greg Mahle. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM Saturday, November 14, at the Church of the Incarnation. The family will
receive friends Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM, at the Westbrock
Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, social distancing guidelines will be followed, Burial, Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.