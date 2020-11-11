1/
Patricia Berning
BERNING, Patricia S.

Age 50 of Springboro, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Patricia was preceded by her parents, Bernard and

Marilyn Mahle. She is survived by her husband, Gary; two sons Tyler and Spencer; two sisters Debbie Wright, Cindy

Hendrickson; three brothers Andy Mahle, Dan Mahle, Greg Mahle. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM Saturday, November 14, at the Church of the Incarnation. The family will

receive friends Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM, at the Westbrock

Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, social distancing guidelines will be followed, Burial, Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Memories & Condolences
