BETZ, Patricia A. Age 92 of Hamilton, passed away at The Woodlands of Hamilton on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Patricia was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 15, 1926 to George and Agnes (Jung) Staarmann. Patricia was an amazing mother, grandmother, aunt, and always put family first. In later years, she was an Executive for John H. Betz Interiors Inc. On April 23, 1949 she married John H. Betz and together they had six daughters. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Judy Betz, Nancy (the late Larry) Jerdon, Madonna (Thomas) Ryan, Melissa (Donald) Castle, Mary Suzanne (Samuel) Patrick, and Jennifer (Mark) Kolde; her grandchildren, Katie (Mary Anne Hazlett) Jerdon, Kevin (Amanda) Jerdon, Sean (Elizabeth) Ryan, Sarah (Matt) Hall, Joshua Ryan, Joseph (Erin) Ryan, James Ryan, Nathan (Amy Koogler) Patrick, Benjamin Kolde, and Elizabeth Kolde; her great grandchildren, Dean, Connor, MacKenzie, Morrigan, Ryan, Meaghan, Owen, Declan, and Finnian; her brother, Mark (Jeanette) Staarmann; her brother-in-law, Jack Roberts; and her sisters-in-law, Joie Staarmann and Betty Staarmann. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Betz; her sister, Mary Louise Roberts; her brothers, George and Vincent Staarmann; and her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Fr. Jim Elsbernd Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013. Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2019