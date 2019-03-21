BIDWELL, Patricia A. Age 88, of Riverside, passed peacefully from this life on March 18, 2019. In the space of one and one half years, she first struggled through two life-threatening illnesses and ultimately succumbed after a hard-fought battle with cancer. "Patty" was born on October 15, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to Lois and Erwin Mohr. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 63 years, Lawrence R. Bidwell in 2015. Pat is survived by her beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her children, Mark (Angela) Bidwell, J. Keith (Pamela) Bidwell, Brian (Joline) Bidwell, and Karen (Perry) Natale will forever revere their mother for the many years of loving guidance and inspiration that she never failed to provide to them. Pat held a very special place in her heart for her ten admiring and devoted grandchildren: Tiffany (Stewart) Chalder, Christopher Bidwell, Jennifer (Joseph) Turner, Sarah Bidwell, Lauren (Niall) McMahon, Robert Bidwell, Allison Bidwell, Shannon (Andrew) Franson, Nicholas Natale, and Mia Natale. She was filled with delight at the additions of her great grandchildren: Joseph, Madelyn, Cora, and Rose Turner. Pat graduated from Lehman High School in Canton, Ohio, in 1948. There, she made life-long friends and she always looked forward to attending alumni gatherings in later years. Attending The Ohio State University, she pursued a career in business and graduated in 1952 with the degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. While at OSU, Pat joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and added further to her list of lasting friends. She remained an active member of the Dayton chapter of her sorority alumni for the remainder of her life. A fellow OSU student, Larry, captured her heart and became her lasting love. Together, Pat and Larry shared exciting times together witnessing a young Woody Hayes begin his illustrious coaching career and Howard "Hopalong" Cassidy forge his Heisman Award winning college football credentials. They married on September 6, 1952 at St. Peter Church in Canton, Ohio. After beginning their family in Columbus, they soon moved to Dayton and became members of St. Helen Catholic Church. Pat lived for life's simple pleasures: time on the links with Larry, her #1 golf buddy, gathering with all of her family for summer vacations together at the beach, cheering her children and grandchildren on in their school activities, playing her hand at bridge, enjoying music, personally attending to every little detail of her well-kept home, and of course, anything Ohio State. One of her very greatest pleasures was tending to her treasured gardens and plants. She was a dedicated member of the Saville Hilltoppers Garden Club and the Riverside Parks and Recreation Commission. She delighted in continual learning and contributing her talent alongside many of her very best friends in community beautification projects. Most of all, Pat fully embraced her vocations of wife and mother. She never failed to be short of exemplary in those roles. Her appreciative family will never forget all she has lovingly done for them. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St Helen Catholic Church, 5080 Burkhardt Rd. in Riverside. There will be a visitation the night prior from 3-6 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. Interment to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave. in Dayton. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider donations to or St. Helen Catholic Parish in Riverside, Ohio. Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary