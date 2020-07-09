BLACK, Patricia M. "Pat" Patricia M. "Pat" Black, 85, of Wapakoneta, formerly of Sarasota, FL, and Dayton, OH, died at 6:55 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Wapakoneta Manor. She was born February 23, 1935, in Roanoke, VA, the daughter of Charles & Margaret (Wright) Neary, who preceded her in death. Survivors include, 2 sons, Donald Hensley, Huber Heights, OH; David Hensley, NV; a sister, Gaeleen Chamness, Wapakoneta, OH; a brother, Michael Neary, Dayton, OH; several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Neary, a sister-in-law, Sharon Neary; and a brother-in-law, Richard Chamness. Pat worked at Globe Industries, Dayton, OH, and then she worked at Sun Hydraulics, Sarasota, FL, for over 35 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. Pat was a graduate of Julienne High School, Dayton, and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Sarasota, FL. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions made be directed to the Wapakoneta Manor. Arrangements are under the care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
