BORDERS, Patricia Lee 91, of Middletown, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown on September 17, 1928 to parents Earl R. and Myrtle (Siddons) Thompson. She graduated from Monroe High School. Patricia loved the Lord and taking care of her family. She enjoyed antiques, flower gardening and finding unusual things at garage sales. Patricia will be greatly missed by her children, Danial Lee (Mary) Borders, Deborah Sue Borders & Rebecca Jo DePew; her four grandchildren, Kim (Don) Jackson, Greg (Amy) DePew, Jenny Borders & Melissa (Ray) Gross; seven great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershal Borders; parents; brother, Jack Thompson and an infant brother; sister, Betty Jean Palmer; step-brother, John Hendricks; step-sister, Florence Whatley; and son-in-law, Donald DePew. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Rev. Dr. Roger Green officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 22, 2019