Age 86 of Brookville, formerly of Farmersville, passed away November 6, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Hartley and Tillie (Tomski) Roe. Patricia enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, and camping. Along with her parents she waspreceded in death by her husband Herb Boyer, her son-in-law Les Loranzan, and her brothers Jim Roe and his wife Jo, and Jack Roe and his wife Lynn. She is survived by her daughter Teri Loranzan, son Matt (Sondra) Plsek, grandchildren Ashley (Joe) Smith, Robbie Plsek, Julie (Matt) Myers, Les Loranzan III, great-grandchildren Emma Hale, Preston Smith, Kyle Brenier, Lexi Myers, and Grayson Myers. The family would like toextend a special thank you to Day City Hospice for the care they provided to Pat. There will be a graveside service onFriday, November 13, 2020, at 11:30 am at Germantown Union Cemetery, 11179 W. Market St. Germantown. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH 45327 beginning at 10:00 am. Online condolences can be left at



www.arpprootfh.com