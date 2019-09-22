|
|
BROWN (Donnelly) (McCampbell), Patricia Ann 83, of Tampa, Florida, passed from this life on August 29th, 2019. Patricia was born March 18th, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Francis and Rose (Ellinger) McCampbell. Patricia is survived by six children, Thomas P. Donnelly IV, Patricia (Dan) Evans, Marcella (Jim) Damewood, and Lucretia (Don) Chisholm all of Springfield, Ohio, John (Lori) Donnelly of Helotes, Texas and Lucinda Donnelly of Tampa, Florida; eight grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Thomas P. Donnelly III and Lawrence Brown; a granddaughter; two brothers; grandparents; and many other relatives. Patricia's cremated remains were interred in the National Cemetery in Florida. A Memorial Mass is to be offered Saturday, September 28th, 2019, at St. Bernard Church, 910 Lagonda Ave., Springfield, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 22, 2019