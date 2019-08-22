|
BRUCE, Patricia Eunice Age 78 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 15, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Charles and Helena Angelo. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by an infant son, Anthony Thomas Bruce. Patricia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Raymond J. Bruce; children, Kathy (Rick) Belcher, Kelley Halcomb, Karen Bruce (Terry) Alexander, Karla (Glenn Michael) Jervis and Raymond "Duke" Bruce; grandchildren, Ben Belcher, Rachel Shearin, Jake Bruce, Mikayla Jervis and Matthew Jervis and great grandchildren, Ella, Aubrey and Leon. Pat attended school in Brooklyn, New York and worked as a switchboard operator for a short time before meeting her future husband and relocating to the greater Dayton area. Pat focused on beginning a family and soon after became employed by Frigidaire/General Motors where she later retired from after 36 years of service. Pat was an avid gardener and devoted grandmother. She had quite the green thumb and adored time with her grandchildren. Pat will always be remembered as a caring wife, mother and grandmother. Pat was also a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parrish in Dayton. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road - Suite 221 - Columbus, Ohio 43220 - (866) 273-2572. Written condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Pat's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019