|
|
BUEHNER (Hickey), Patricia Age 96 died December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Everett Buehner, step-son Mike Buehner and grandson Paul William Hickey. Patricia is survived by her children Beverly Young, Paul J. (Barbara) Hickey, Susan (Rick) Riggs, Barbara (Gary) Leis, Deborah Adelberger, Patricia (Joe) Ortel and Pamela (Mitch) Brewer; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Stepchildren Leslie Green, Wendy (Craig) Ankeney and Cherry Buehner. Private service will be held. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019