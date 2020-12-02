1/1
Patricia BUENGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUENGER, Patricia L.

Age 90 of Miamisburg, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home. Patricia is predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Thomas E. Buenger and is

survived by her sons Thomas E. (Tina) Buenger Jr. of Petersburg, VA., Michael L. (Caroline) Buenger of Williamsburg, VA, Drew P. (Holly) Buenger of Ostrander, OH., grandchildren Evan, Robert, Bethany, Lindsay, and Aubrey, great-grandson Oliver, as well as her brother Donald (Miriam) Burkhart and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her

parents; brothers, Elmer Burkhart, Jack Burkhart; sister, Anne Meier; and grandson, Bennett Joseph Buenger. Patricia was a member of the Christ Child Society of Dayton, Ohio, an active member of St. Henry's Parish, and was appointed as a

Kentucky Colonel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christ Child Society of Dayton, PO Box 292058, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Due to COVID-19 a small family service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in December and a memorial mass and celebration will occur in the Spring of 2021. The family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and prayers and would also like to thank the Doctors and home care Nurses at The Hospice of Dayton for their loving care. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved