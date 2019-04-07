BUTLER, Patricia Ann "Pat" Age 74 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Friday morning, April 5, 2019. That morning her family lost the best mother and grandmother in the world. She was born on June 14, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of William and Eunice (Schuch) Leming. She attended Cincinnati Public Schools. On July 20, 1968 she married Gerald Butler in the Venice Presbyterian Church in Ross. She spent 10 years in the radiology department at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. She was very involved in the lives of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Brenda (Tony) Rohrer, Lori (Tim) Kahny, and Jerry (Toni) Butler; five grandchildren, Devin, Morgan, Ryan, Logan, and Sydney; four great grandchildren, Hunter, Kaylee, Nicholas, and Emmi; two brothers, William "Bill" Leming and Gene Leming; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; two brothers, Tony and Rob Leming; and one great granddaughter, Caidyn. Funeral services will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. The family would like to thank staff at VITAS Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary