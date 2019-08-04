Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
1939 - 2019
Patricia CAMERON Obituary
CAMERON, Patricia A. "Patty" 80, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 2, 2019 in her home. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 23, 1939, the daughter of Lester and Freida (Ford) Gearhart. She was employed at the F. F. Mueller Center for 16 1/2 years and she was a domestic engineer. She loved traveling, gardening, fishing, camping, watching Hallmark Movies, spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Precious. She is survived by the love of her life for 58 years, Lawrence "Larry" Cameron. Also surviving are her four children; three daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Kearfott MD of London, OH, Kim (Jim) Mackey of South Charleston and Lisa (Clarence) Suttles of South Vienna, one son, David (Christine) Cameron of South Charleston, grandchildren; Chelsea (Nick) Kampman, Whitney (Aaron) Roberts, Tyler Mackey, John Kearfott, James Kearfott, Vincent Cameron and Oliver Cameron, great grandchildren; Zoe', Elijah, Mackenzie, Ari'Onna, Ezra, Remi and Eleanor Patricia. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald E. Gearhart. Patty' s family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of the Miami Valley and Dr. Kevin Macy for their wonderful care and compassion. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Zimmerman officiating Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
