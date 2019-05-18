CEDER, Patricia Louise "Pat" Passed away on May 17, 2019. She was born January 27, 1936 to Andrew and Clotilda Waldren in Dayton, Ohio. Pat was preceded in death by her 7 sisters and brothers; Shirley (Bob Speraw), Tom (Ruth Ann) Waldren, John Waldren, Gene Waldren, Tess (Jim) Netherly, Charlotte (Ray) Flohre, and Jerry Waldren. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Herb Ceder, children, Sheila (Phil) Meyer, Bob McIlvain, Diane (Bill Matson) Betts, Jerome McIlvain, and Mike (Jennifer Holthaus) McIlvain and step-daughter, Kim Mefford. Also survived by her 7 grandchildren: children of Sheila and Phil Meyer-Eric & Eileen, children of Bob McIlvain and Sarah Murnen Erin & Patrick, children of Diane Betts - Joel & Kalyn, and child of Kim Mefford, Kaity. Also survived by great grandchildren Sophia, Clara, Natalie, and Benjamin and many nieces and nephews. Pat also wants to pay tribute to her long-time card club friends, Becky and Van, Connie, Pat, Jeannie, Sally and Ralph, Don and Judy. They were grade school friends and maintained contact with monthly gatherings. Pat was a member of the Far Hills Church in Centerville, Ohio, participating in their choir and fundraising activities. Her faith, her friends, and her family were her most cherished moments of her life and her spirit and voice will be greatly missed. The family is having visitation on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Saint Leonard's chapel at 10:00am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00am. The address is 8100 Clyo Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pat to either: , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or Far Hills Church. Make checks payable to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties or make a donation to Far Hills Church, 5800 Clyo Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 in her name. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary