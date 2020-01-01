|
COY, Patricia A. Age 91 of Kettering passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald Coy and a brother, Lester Bornhorst. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl (Carlin) Stamm, Christine (Carl) Reeder; a son and daughter-in-law, Randy (Deborah) Coy; a sister, Kate Buhrman; five grandchildren and their spouses, Heather (Christopher), Dr. Nicholas (Jennifer), Bryan (Stephanie), Amanda (Michael), Krista; fourteen great grandchildren, Mia, Reese, Colby, Gracey, Jackson, Paisley, Reagan, Coy, Amelia, Avery, Camdyn, Emily, Grayson and Alden. She was a 66 year member of Walnut Grove Country Club where she became a golf addict and also served as past president of the Women's Golf Organization. She was also a devoted wife, mother and an active member of Hithergreen Community Center. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 noon Friday, January 3 at St. Albert the Great Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020