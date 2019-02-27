CRAIN, Patricia Ann "Patti" 86, a lifelong resident of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Oakwood Village, Springfield, Ohio, where she had been a resident since April 2013. She was born February 7, 1933, in Mechanicsburg, the daughter of Dorothy Bumgardner. Patti was a member of the Mechanicsburg High School Class of 1951. Patti and her husband owned Crain Pole Buildings & Excavating Company. She was a faithful and active member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughter Kay (Jerry) Barker of Mexico; sons, Ken (Beth) Crain of Springfield, Ohio, Kip (Becky) Crain of Wooster, Ohio, and Ky (Mary) Crain of Springfield, Ohio; her grandchildren, Kris (Helen) Lilley, Brad (Shannon) Lilley, Kristin (Sam) Monroe, Lindsay (Brad) Heintz, Amanda (Patrick) Paule, Tiffany Crain, Kelly (John) Schaller, Alyssa Crain, Andy (Gina) Crain, Ashley (Jason) Jones; great-grandchildren, Drew, Dylan, and Issac Paule, Eli and Coen Schaller, Adam and Nathaniel Crain, Haley Miller, Easton and Jackson Jones, Harrison and Delaney Monroe; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Patti was preceded in death by her loving husband Fred and her mother Dorothy Kelly. Private services will be held at the convenience of the immediate family. Services are entrusted to Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary