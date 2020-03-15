|
DENNIS, Patricia A. Age 79, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born February 22, 1941 in Middletown. Patricia lived here most of her life, except for living in Texas for thirteen years from 1971-1984. She was the owner/operator of the Flower Cottage in Franklin for 15 years, and then was a floral designer for Flowers by Roger for seven years. She accepted the Lord as her Savior in 1984 and attended Victory Tabernacle. She was a fabulous cook and had a knack for decorating. Preceding her in death were her parents, Milford Rexal and Maxine Golden (Treadway) Dennis; her husband, Arnold E. Dennis in 2009; and her brother-in-law, Rev James Lewis. She is survived by four children, Barbara (Carl) Flory, Rick Chaney, Paula Chaney and Brian J. (Heather) Dennis; six grandchildren, Josh Rook, Ricky Chaney, Spencer Chaney, Jacob Dennis, Joseph Dennis and Jackson David Flory; six sisters, Audrey (Bill) Dean, Sylvia Lewis, Gloria Gray, Joan Back, Geri Farmer and Kim DePew; two brothers, Jesse Dennis and Joe Dennis; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Rice officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 15, 2020