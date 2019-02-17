DRAKE, Patricia Breidenbach Pat passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Lincoln Park Manor. She was 97 years young. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Lula Breidenbach, and her husband, Robert Drake, as well as her close friends, Ed and Nancy Adams of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Dotti Hofele of Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Rapp (Richard); granddaughters, Alisa Barwick (Brad) and Abigail Rapp and two great-granddaughters, Madeline and Mallory Barwick. Pat graduated from Fairview High School. She worked as an accountant for her father's electrical contracting business and later as a department manager at Sears and Roebuck in downtown Dayton. Pat was an early member of the Dayton Syncronettes, a registered Red Cross swimming instructor and a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi. She and her husband, Bob, loved traveling and eating out. Pat had a dry sense of humor and a friend noted, "Heaven has gained an angel that will certainly entertain them". She was a loving and generous Mother and Grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family. The family would like to thank the staff at Lincoln Manor, especially Ann, Nancy, Chris, Brittany, Brionna, and Breanna, and the nurses and aides from , for lovingly caring for Pat and supporting the family during this difficult time. Pat selflessly donated her body as an anatomical gift to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. There will be no public memorial, but a private family celebration of her life. Memorial donations in Pat's name can be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or at hospiceofdayton.org. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary