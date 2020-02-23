|
|
DRAYTON, Patricia Ann Mutters On February 17, Patricia Ann Mutters Drayton went home to be with our Heavenly Father. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, sister, and her beloved husband. Patricia enjoyed listening to classical music, going on adventures, and was also a very talented artist. She is survived by John (Arden) Stump, James and Tommy Austin, Chet (Fawn and Nicholas) Corder, and her loving grandchildren. In addition, she had many very close friends and family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Crossroads Hospice. Her family sends heartfelt gratitude to them for the wonderful care that Patricia received. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020