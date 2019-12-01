|
DYER (Randall), Patricia Jean Sweetly departed this Earth and arrived at Heaven's gate on November 13, 2019. She was born January 6, 1930 and blessed this earth for 89 years. Although short in stature, she was mighty in her faith and in her love for her family. She cherished each moment spent with her two sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Parkview Church of the Nazarene where her parents were one of the founding families. She had a beautiful soprano voice which she used to sing of God's love in her heart. She was an employee for many years at Rike's Department Store eventually retiring from Mad River School system as a payroll clerk. She will be greatly missed by her family and is survived by her brother Jim Randall, sons Kent (Vicki) Dyer, Kevin (Denise) Dyer, her grandchildren Adam, Jon, Lesley, Jenna, Hannah, Maggie, Eddie and Erin, her great grandchildren Caleigh, Andrew, Caitlyn, Hudson, Mary Carson, Kemmer, Hylands, Alessandra, Thatcher, Rory and Henry. Preceding her in death were her parents Harold and Anna Faye Randall, sister Joanne Kammer and sister in law Pi Randall. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio on December 7, 2019 at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Target Dayton Choir by calling Parkview Church of the Nazarene at 937-435-1428.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019