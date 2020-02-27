|
EPSTEIN, Patricia Dorothy Age 77, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1942 to the late Katherine and Zimmel Miller. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Morton Epstein; children, Amy Epstein and Joseph Epstein; grandchildren, Sarah and James; great-grandchildren, Abel and Wyatt; sisters, Debra (Harry) Vignocchi and Kathy (Arthur) Hahn. Patty was a little woman who was a giant when she stood on her talents. She was known for her kindness to others, her incredible sense of humor and her fabulous eye for design. She will be missed terribly! A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Beth Abraham Cemetery. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020