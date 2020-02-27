Home

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Beth Abraham Cemetery
Patricia EPSTEIN


1942 - 2020
Patricia EPSTEIN Obituary
EPSTEIN, Patricia Dorothy Age 77, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1942 to the late Katherine and Zimmel Miller. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Morton Epstein; children, Amy Epstein and Joseph Epstein; grandchildren, Sarah and James; great-grandchildren, Abel and Wyatt; sisters, Debra (Harry) Vignocchi and Kathy (Arthur) Hahn. Patty was a little woman who was a giant when she stood on her talents. She was known for her kindness to others, her incredible sense of humor and her fabulous eye for design. She will be missed terribly! A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Beth Abraham Cemetery. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
