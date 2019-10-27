|
EVANS, Patricia Ann 60, of Springfield entered into eternal rest on October 9, 2019. She was born October 6, 1959 to the late Elbert A. and Esther (Beard) Evans. "Patty" as she was affectionately known, was raised in Los Angeles, CA by her adopted parents, Sylvester and Hattie Buford. Later returning to California along with her son, the late Rev. Storme LaRoi Evans, former Pastor of the Redeemer Missionary Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Terri (Lawrence) Strodes and Beth Evans; brother, Marques A. Evans, all of Springfield; uncles, Deacon Wm (Annette) Evans, Vernon (Tracy) Evans and Robert (Gloria) Portis; nephews, Armon and Suluki Evans and Brandon January; nieces, Hope Evans-Givens, Fanta Avery, LaTasha Ervin-Johnson, Kendra Strodes, LaTonda Griffe and Taylor Thompson; special cousin, Toni Beard and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, brother, Darrell Evans and nephews, Marlone "Tony" Avery and Mark A. Smith. Honoring Patty's request, her body was cremated. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 27, 2019