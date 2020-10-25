1/1
Patricia FEARN
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FEARN, Patricia A.

91, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Oakwood Village. Patricia was born April 11, 1929, in

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Walter and Kathryn (Gibson) Duffy. She was a member of St.

Bernard Church. Survivors

include three children, Kathleen Fent, Kevin (Caroline) Fearn and Todd Fearn; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grand children; a brother, Richard Duffy; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Trudy Botkin and Debbie Hoover. She was preceded in death by her

beloved husband of 70 years, Richard "Dick" Fearn in 2019; a brother, Robert Duffy; and a sister, Shirley Blechel. She will be missed by all who knew her. Inurnment will be held in Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved