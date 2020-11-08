1/1
Patricia FLESHER
1928 - 2020
FLESHER, Patricia L.

Age 91, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, November 3, 2020, at Oakwood Village

Senior Living.

Patricia was born on November 18, 1928, in Kent, Ohio, to

Garrett H. and Hazel Elliott Flesher. The family moved to Streetsboro, Ohio, where she attended school, graduating high school in 1946. She then attended Kent State University where she graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1949. She went to work in Cleveland in the medical laboratory field. In 1966, she moved to Springfield to work at the laboratory at Community Hospital. She rose to become the director of the labs at both Community Hospital and Mercy Medical Center. She retired in 1993 and pursued her desire to travel. She went on numerous tours and cruises to Europe and South America visiting such places as St. Petersburg and Tiera del Fuego and many places in between.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Garrett and Hazel Flesher and her sister Barbara Flesher Cowan. She is

survived by her nephew, Stephen Cowan of Gresham, Oregon; her niece, Deborah Cowan Jackson of Streetsboro, Ohio; and her grand-niece Kyle Cowan Paradise of Keedysville,

Maryland.

The family will have a private graveside service at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
