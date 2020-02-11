|
|
FLEURY, Patricia L. Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at . Patricia retired as a Secretary for WPAFB with over 20 years of service, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and The Girls of St. Josephs. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Allen E.; daughter & son-in-law, Mary Beth & Jim Novosad of AZ; sons & daughters-in-law, Steve & Kathleen Fleury of Centerville, Mike Fleury of AZ, Mark & Barbara Fleury of AZ; brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Betty Roeckner of Centerville; 4 grandchildren, Jessica, Jeffrey, Jimmy & Fei; great-grandson, Michael; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10:00 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Patricia's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020