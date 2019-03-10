GAGNON, Patricia P. Age 78 of Fairfield passed away Friday March 1, 2019 at . She was born January 31, 1941 in Lafayette, Indiana the daughter of the late Paul and Gladys (nee Batta) Corbett. Mrs. Gagnon was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family and many close friends. She is survived by her children Jeff (Leigh) Gagnon, Sharon (Harry) Bowman, Tim (Donna) Gagnon, and Andrea (Ron) Hatten; grandchildren Asheton, Lauren (Alex), Elliott, Brennan, John, Nolan, and Sydney; great grandson Raylan, and three sisters Reatha (Marv) Meyer, Alice (Paul) LaRocca, and Margaret (Ken) Ade. Mrs. Gagnon was also preceded in death by three sisters Dorothea Corbett, Mildred Flanagan, and Rosemary Wilson. Visitation on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM, with Father Larry Tharp, officiating. Entombment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to Cincinnati Right To Life, Sacred Heart Church, or to . THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary