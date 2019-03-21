|
GARLAND, Patricia M. "Patty" Of Dayton, OH, passed at age 73. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., SATURDAY, March 23, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH 45402. She was preceded in death by parents William Boyd Garland and Della Marie Stroud Garland of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Smith-Johnson-Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Building and Grounds Committee.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019