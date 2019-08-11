Home

Patricia Gibbons Obituary
GIBBONS, Patricia A. Age 78 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents James E. and Martha (Simone) McCrate, sister Mary Rose McCrate CPPS, and brother James M. McCrate. She is survived by her husband Bruce Gibbons, sister Katie (McCrate) Collins, sisters-in-law Betty (John) Dunn, Mary E. McCrate, and Irene (Carlos) Mathis, and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She also had great-nieces and great-nephews that she considered in her heart grandchildren. Patricia attended Julienne High School and graduated from the University of Dayton. She retired after 30 plus years from Hewitt Soap Company. Patricia's hobbies included basket weaving, photography, cross stitching and being avid traveler. She was active in St Mary Church, their choir and the church food bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen St. Fr. Gaeke celebrant. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. from 6 pm 8 pm on Thursday, August 15. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry, or . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
