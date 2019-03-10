GLASER, Patricia E. April 11th, 1945 - March 7th, 2019 Patricia (Patty) E. Glaser, 73, of Dayton, OH passed away with her family by her side on March 7th, 2019, after battling cancer for two and a half years. She was born to the late James Henry and Dorothy Alice Cheatham, April 11th, 1945 in Dayton, OH. She was married to John Gerald Glaser, making homes together for 39 years in Dayton and Huber Heights, OH. Patty is survived by her spouse, Jerry, her sister, Carol, her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Mark of Lexington SC, her grandchildren, Adrian and Emily also of Lexington, SC, , her stepchildren, Tammy, Kim, Brett, and Jill, and a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patty was pre-deceased by three brothers (Jim, Weldon, and Richard), five sisters (Betty Lou, Lee, Shirley, Dorothy, and Rose) and a grandchild (Dominic). Patty was an accomplished cook, baker, and gardener. She and her husband lovingly tended a large garden sharing fresh and canned vegetables with friends and family for decades. Another passion was her love for animals, which resulted in the adoption and care of many over the years. Mother cats instinctively led their babies to her front yard. Patty was immensely proud of her family, and her mission in life was to care and support. Her love, generosity, kindness, compassion, and special sense of humor will be greatly missed, but forever continue as her legacy. Family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. To share a memory of Patty or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary