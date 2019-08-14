|
GONZALEZ, Patricia Ann Age 81 of Riverside, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 20, 1937 the daughter of Walter & Marion (O'Shea) Gilbert. She retired from Wright State University where she was a cashier for the food service. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Lawrence Gonzalez, daughters Fawn (Phillip) Ramsey, Olympia Gonzalez, Valencia (Shaun) Gonzalez-Harrison and Melinda (Kenneth) Hamilton; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers Walter Gilbert III and Howard Gilbert; sisters Phyllis Pumphrey, Margaret Miller, Bonnie Barnes and Rosemary Love and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Richard Gilbert. She was a loving wife, mother, mama, grandmama, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm a the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019