More Obituaries for Patricia Gonzalez
Patricia Gonzalez

Patricia Gonzalez Obituary
GONZALEZ, Patricia Ann Age 81 of Riverside, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 20, 1937 the daughter of Walter & Marion (O'Shea) Gilbert. She retired from Wright State University where she was a cashier for the food service. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Lawrence Gonzalez, daughters Fawn (Phillip) Ramsey, Olympia Gonzalez, Valencia (Shaun) Gonzalez-Harrison and Melinda (Kenneth) Hamilton; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers Walter Gilbert III and Howard Gilbert; sisters Phyllis Pumphrey, Margaret Miller, Bonnie Barnes and Rosemary Love and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Richard Gilbert. She was a loving wife, mother, mama, grandmama, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm a the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
