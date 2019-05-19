Home

Patricia GRAWE

Patricia GRAWE Obituary
GRAWE, Patricia Grace Age 77 of Tipp City, passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at her home with family and Hospice by her side. Pat was a retired school secretary at Broadway Elementary School. Pat is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Ron; their 4 children; Jeff (Julie) Grawe, Greg (Debbie) Grawe, Kim (Bud) O'Brien, Tracy (Brad) Arndts; 9 grandchildren (their spouses); 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers (sister-in-law) and a sister. The family will receive relatives and friends 12-1 PM followed by a Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, OH 45371. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Pat's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019
