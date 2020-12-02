Of Fairfieldbeloved daughter of the late Mary and Edward Baker. Loving mother of Pam (Don) Wooten-Miller, Kenny Wooten and the late Jeffrey Greer. Cherished sister ofDiana Knauer and the lateLoretta Flick, Dottie Behm and Faye Broadwell. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.Patricia was a very lovingmother, hard worker, spunky, enjoyed traveling to see her family out of state, liked to gamble, take cruises and to have fun. She enjoyed lunch dates with her friends and family.Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 12 pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 1 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015.Inurnment to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made at Animal Friends HumaneSociety. Online condolences may be made at



