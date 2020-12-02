1/1
Patricia GREER
{ "" }
GREER, Patricia A.

Of Fairfield, beloved daughter of the late Mary and Edward Baker. Loving mother of Pam (Don) Wooten-Miller, Kenny Wooten and the late Jeffrey Greer. Cherished sister of

Diana Knauer and the late

Loretta Flick, Dottie Behm and Faye Broadwell. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Patricia was a very loving

mother, hard worker, spunky, enjoyed traveling to see her family out of state, liked to gamble, take cruises and to have fun. She enjoyed lunch dates with her friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 12 pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 1 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015.

Inurnment to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made at Animal Friends Humane

Society. Online condolences may be made at


www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
DEC
4
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Memories & Condolences
