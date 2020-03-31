|
HAMMONS, Patricia A. Of West Milton age 77, passed away March 29, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1942 to the late Claude and Verla Vencill in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1960. Patricia proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. She is survived by her loving children Shannon and Chris Hammons. Private Services held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in Patricia's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020