|
|
HANNING (nee Comer), Patricia Ann Beloved sister, wife, mother, and life-long Daytonian, passed away at the age of 74 in the early hours of Sunday, October 6, 2019. After succumbing to complications from lupus, Patty has been released from suffering to fill in the alto section of the angel choir and be reunited in heaven with her mother, Miriam Comer, her father, Robert Comer, and her infant son, Michael Hanning. In life, Patty held a BA from Bowling Green State University and an MA from Wright State University. She was a career educator who taught 3rd and 4th grades at Broadmoor Elementary School in Trotwood and specialized in gifted learning. A lifelong learner, herself, Patty was rarely without a book or a ticket to an upcoming cultural event. She was also a member of the Bach Society. A member of Far Hills Church for 40 years, Patty sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and looked forward to her women's bible study every week. Patty is survived by her husband, Tracy Hanning, with whom she would have celebrated 45 years of marriage later this month. Together, Patty and Tracy traversed the United States and the globe, seeking out adventure, experience, and cataloguing memories they were comforted to recall in her final days. Patty is also survived by her daughter, Jill McElroy, son-in-law Tyler McElroy, and two grandchildren, Miriam and Theo. As a mother, Patty was a model of strength, independence, and nurturing love. Her grandchildren will cherish the innumerable hugs and kisses she gave and the stories she read. She remained close with her two "Out West" siblings, Roberta Reiter (Mike) and Larry Comer (Candy), who could always make her laugh. Other surviving family includes step-daughters Cheryl Smith, Cathy Hanning, Beth Duffy, and Jenny Lett, as well as cousins Tom and Rick Filbrun and Kristie Minton. Visitation will be held at noon on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Far Hills Church, 5800 Clyo Rd., with funeral service to follow.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019