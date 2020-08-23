1/1
Patricia HARRIS
1936 - 2020
HARRIS, Patricia Ann Age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away August 16, 2020. She was born July 1, 1936, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late August and Irene Terneus. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Terneus. Pat is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Harold "Hal" Harris; children, Brian Harris (Lori) and Beth Dean (Brian); step-children, Michael Harris, Anne Spurrier (Tim) and Steve Harris; grandchildren, Tyler Harris, Zach Dean, Lauryan Harris, Jordan Marlow, Sarah Dean and Travis Dean; sister, Mary Willett (Lou); many other family members and friends. She is also survived by a dear friend, Judy Dean and many friends at St. Peter Catholic Church, where she was a long time member. Pat was a teacher in Catholic schools in West Virginia for many years. She later taught piano and had a lifelong love of music. She was a social butterfly who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Father Ambrose Dobrozsi, Celebrant. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat's memory to either the Alzheimer's Association or St. Peter Catholic Church. To share a memory of Pat or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
AUG
29
Burial
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
