Patricia HART-MANTZ
HART-MANTZ, Patricia Age 70, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Patty was born in Dayton, on March 13, 1950, to the late Christian F. & Bernice M. Mantz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce and beloved dog, Spanky. Patty is survived by her brother, Chris (Vanessa) Mantz and Albert (Terry) Mantz; nieces and nephews, Tess Dalsing, Lori (Jay) Hooten, Bruce (Valorie) Mantz Jr., Michelle Mantz, and Christan (William) Heidenreich; great-nieces and great-nephews, Dillon, Raouf, Yahya, Joss Lynn, Landon, Jeremy, Jaxn, Blake, Brea, Joey, William Jr., Myracle and Coltyn. Patty enjoyed arts and crafts. She played cards with friends at church. Patty loved to take walks and go swimming. She was a devoted Catholic, who prayed the Rosary daily. Patty could often be found holding her dog Sassy in one hand and a cheeseburger in the other. She will be remembered as our "Sweet Lady". The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 9-10:30 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at St. Henry's, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Patty will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank Elmcroft of Washington Twp. and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their loving care of Patty. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
