HAWS, Patricia Age 62, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born December 3, 1957, to Ralph and Shirley (Wilson) Short in Xenia, OH. She was a Registered Nurse/Pediatric Nurse for Dayton's Children's Hospital in Dayton, OH for 30 years. Patricia is survived by her children, Jennifer and Jeffery Haws; mother, Shirley Short; sister, Tina Day; and brother, George "Joey" Wilson. She is preceded in death by her father. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Patricia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com

Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2020.
